Swift Transportation

Swift is committed to providing more rewarding career opportunities for our drivers. This is the Swift Difference and it includes:

Our Customers

Swift is proud to be able to haul freight for some of the most respected companies in the world. They enable us to provide the freight and the miles for our drivers to become financially successful. In turn, our exceptional drivers have allowed us to win many "Carrier of the Year" awards from such companies as:

• Wal-Mart • Quaker Oats • Ryder Logistics • FedEx • Target • Dollar Tree • Lowe's • Rite Aid

Miles

As North America's leading truckload carrier, Swift has the freight and the miles to enable our truckers to reach their financial goals.

Freight

Swift transports a variety of freight from retail to industrial materials-the majority of which is no touch and drop & hook. Our divisions include Convention Services, Container, Dedicated, Flatbed, Heavy Haul, Intermodal, Refrigerated and Dry Van.

Assessorials

Swift company drivers can earn extra pay for any of the following: detention; extra pick-up and drop-off; layovers; breakdown; loading; unloading; local work; tarp pay; wallboard; shrink wrap; hand pallet jack; driver assist load/unload; cleating, choking, bracing; rolls/cans/roll off; throwing pallets. Line haul drivers can also earn a bonus every month they drive 9,500 miles or more.

Technology

Each Swift truck features Qualcomm on-board computers. They provide wireless communications that help improve driver and dispatcher productivity, reduce fuel consumption and improve customer service. We also employ TrailerTRACS to help locate trailers and improve utilization of trailer assets. In addition to our Micro Mapping application, our planners are able to optimally assign truckloads to drivers.

Equipment

Swift uses late model Freightliner and Volvo tractors-92% of which are less than five years old.

Mentor Programs

After you've been a Swift driver for at least a year, you'll have the opportunity to teach other drivers the ins and outs of professional driving. When you do, you'll be able to earn extra income for taking on this important role.

Comfort Zones

Swift features seven Driver Comfort Zones across the country. Swift drivers can choose the region they wish to drive to suit their lifestyles.

Home Time

Swift over-the-road drivers can choose how often they want to be at home. Regional drivers are home every week. The average is one day off for every six days of driving.

Dispatchers

Swift dispatchers go through "Driver Management 101" to learn how to work one-on-one with drivers. Our ratio of dispatchers to drivers is generally 1:40.

