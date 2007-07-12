MY TURN: The 'Taking Back Our Neighborhoods' town hall meeting

A big part of "Taking Back Our Neighborhoods" has to be tackling the issue of young people who are starting their lives in the worst possible ways.

Our town hall meeting Thursday night focused exclusively on programs that are designed to help children get off to a good start and to attempt to reclaim the lives of those who are already in trouble.

We showed you several different approaches that are working today. Research has proven that young people who have a mentor are less likely to use drugs or alcohol, less likely to skip school and less likely to engage in violent behavior. This is something tangible that we can do to take back our neighborhoods.

Research has proven that young people who have a mentor are less likely to use drugs or alcohol, less likely to skip school and less likely to engage in violent behavior. This is something tangible that we can do to take back our neighborhoods.

