Document details government's case against Ford, Lee

A document more than 100 pages long, obtained by Action News 5, details much of the government's case against Joseph Lee and Edmund Ford. The pair, along with Memphis businessman Dennis Churchfield, were indicted Wednesday.
The government maintains after a six month investigation that Lee kept Ford's very overdue utility bill on his funeral home business from being cut off in return for Ford's help in getting Lee the job as head of MLG&W in 2004. Ford headed the city council committee that oversaw MLG&W.
An audit done in April of this year spells out some of the government's evidence against Lee and Ford. The audit shows Ford's payment status on his funeral home business on Elvis Presley.
Ford had two accounts: The first account was established in January of 2004. The first payment was made, according to the audit, two years later in the amount of $1,000. Then this year, Ford made a $1,000 payment in January and a $3,000 payment in February, leaving a balance of more than $4,000.
Ford's second account for the business was established in 2004, but the first payment was not made until 2006, later leaving a balance of almost $10,000. The account was fully paid in March.
The audit also shows that Ford received 65 cut-off notices, and that Joseph Lee intervened to stop Ford's utilities from being turned off.
Click here to email Janice Broach.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>