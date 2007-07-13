YOUR TURN: A first-hand look at mentoring

Our “Taking Back Our Neighborhoods” town hall meeting this week gave the opportunity to hear many voices on the problems facing young people in our community today. Much of this program focused on providing mentoring opportunities for young people.

This week’s “Your Turn” segment goes to one of the people who appeared on that program, Dr. Owen Phillips. Dr. Philips is a big sister in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. She talks here about what she herself is learning from her little sister and from the girl’s mother.



"So, I'm learning about the struggles of another group of individuals in this city and I feel so proud and privileged to know somebody that strong. I'm learning more about the community from which Kentera comes, the part of the city that she lives in that I might not have otherwise have become invested in as I am now. and then I'm kind of remembering how smart third-graders are because I had kind of forgotten that part of raising my own children. She is so smart and so focused. It’s just been a delight to be around her."

