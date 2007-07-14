Hundreds of mourners remember children killed in boating accident

Hundreds of mourners turned out Saturday to remember two children killed in a July 4th boating accident.
Karlton Parker and Carnisha Banks died when the boat they were on sank in Memphis's Robco Lake.
An investigation is underway but Saturday afternoon the focus was on Parker and Banks.
Mourners packed the Emmanuel Episcopal Center for the double funeral.
"I understand the pain and the loss that you now have," said Pastor Colenzo Hubbard.
10 year-old Karlton Parker and 11-year-old Canisha Banks were cousins.
They were together on the 4th of July, when a small boat they were in sank. For family and friends it was a tragedy that's still hard to believe.
Banks' friends made special t-shirts bearing her picture and spoke of her love for dancing.
"All the little children looked up to her. She wasn't bad, she was a good girl," said cousin Dominique Jones.
Both Banks and Parker attended the same elementary school.
Friends said Karlton and Carnesha might be gone but at Downtown Elementary they will not be forgotten.
Investigators still want to know why 10 people were on board a small vessel that was built for just a few.
"We know God does everything for a reason so that's why its not so hard," added another family friend.
Loved ones are doing their best to accept the tragic consequences of bad judgement.
It was an accident that took two young lives and could have been avoided.
The Memphis police and fire departments are investigating the deaths of Parker and Banks.
Findings could be turned over to the DA's office. If that happens, the case could be turned over to a grand jury to decide if charges should be filed.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>