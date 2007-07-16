Federal judge refuses to stop reunion of Chinese family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge in Memphis has rejected another attempt by an American couple to block the reunion of their former foster daughter with her Chinese parents.

The reunion was ordered by the Tennessee Supreme Court in January following a seven-year custody fight between Jerry and Louise Baker and Chinese nationals Shaoqiang (show-kwang) He and his wife, parents of eight-year-old Anna Mae He.

A petition aimed at stopping the reunion was rejected by Judge Samuel Mays of U-S District Court. The U.S. Supreme Court refused last month to review the state Supreme Court ruling.

The state Supreme Court said the Hes put Anna Mae in foster care so she could get medical insurance and had no intention of leaving her with the Bakers.

