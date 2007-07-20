YOUR TURN: Johnnie Goodwin is upset about crime in her neighborhood

This week’s “Your Turn” segment goes to Johnnie D. Goodwin. Goodwin wrote to thank Action News 5 Anchor Joe Birch for his report on Orchi Road and the Nutbush neighborhood. Goodwin has lived on Orchi Road her whole life and she’s upset about the blight and crime there today.

In her words:

"It’s been an uphill battle for us – one incident right after another. I raised two daughters in this neighborhood and the sad thing is that they never got to experience the things I did as a child. It’s just a shame when you have prostitutes standing out in front of your home soliciting a john and then you get questions from your children asking, “What is she doing?” It has become more and more evident to me that the city officials do NOT care about us. If we don’t step up to the plate to fight crime ourselves, Memphis is NOT going to be a great place for anyone to live anymore."

That’s Johnnie Goodwin’s turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, email yourturn@wmctv.com or call 800-465-1210.