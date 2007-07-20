Dog fight continues over rescued puppies

More than 130 puppies rescued from a suspected puppy mill are on the move. The puppies are all gone from the Dyer County Fairgrounds in a process that took all day.
Those dogs were loaded onto a trailer. From the Fairgrounds they were taken to Dresden, TN to the office of a veterinarian named Dr. Robert Page.
They will remain in his care until the courts decide how to rule in this case.
It's a case that began when the Gibson Obion County Humane Society confiscated the dogs claiming they were being neglected in a puppy mill.
Attorneys for the owner of the dogs say they were under constant care of a family veterinarian, Dr. Robert Page.
The family said that the dogs need to stay in his care based on a strict diet the dogs are not getting at the fairgrounds.
The animals made their way to a Mid-South shelter Monday after authorities busted a puppy mill over the weekend.
Animal cruelty investigators say the puppies came from a puppy mill that bred some very expensive dogs.
They say the owners put ads in newspapers that could have been answered by anyone in any Shelby County neighborhood.
All of the puppies were confiscated in nearby Obion County. An investigation was started after the Gibson County Humane Society got anonymous complaints.
"About the care of the dogs and the puppies. Basically what it all boils down to the housing and condition of them physically," said Lowrance Gibson with the Obion County Humane Society.
Most of the puppies have some of the classic signs of abuse. One even had scald marks from sitting in urine for hours at a time.
Some of the dogs sell for thousands of dollars; French bulldogs, King Charles Spaniels, poodles, and cocker spaniels.
"The dogs basically show they've been in a wire pen environment. They have cuts on their feet, and signs of unsocialization," said Dr. Jon Martin.
Investigators said the dogs were so used to lying and standing in wire cages they got scared when a soft pad was put down for them.
This isn't the first time the people who own the dogs have faced charges.
"Took them to court and unfortunately we got pretrial diversion so it was just a misdemeanor," added Carol Feather with Dyersburg Humane Soceity.
Investigators are hoping tougher animal cruelty laws in Tennessee will make the criminal case they are building lead to a felony conviction this time.
The couple who own the dogs had not yet been charged.
The humane society says the fight is not over, they plan to met with investigators on Monday.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>