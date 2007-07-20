Dog fight continues over rescued puppies

More than 130 puppies rescued from a suspected puppy mill are on the move. The puppies are all gone from the Dyer County Fairgrounds in a process that took all day.

Those dogs were loaded onto a trailer. From the Fairgrounds they were taken to Dresden, TN to the office of a veterinarian named Dr. Robert Page.

They will remain in his care until the courts decide how to rule in this case.

It's a case that began when the Gibson Obion County Humane Society confiscated the dogs claiming they were being neglected in a puppy mill.

Attorneys for the owner of the dogs say they were under constant care of a family veterinarian, Dr. Robert Page.

The family said that the dogs need to stay in his care based on a strict diet the dogs are not getting at the fairgrounds.

The animals made their way to a Mid-South shelter Monday after authorities busted a puppy mill over the weekend.

Animal cruelty investigators say the puppies came from a puppy mill that bred some very expensive dogs.

They say the owners put ads in newspapers that could have been answered by anyone in any Shelby County neighborhood.

All of the puppies were confiscated in nearby Obion County. An investigation was started after the Gibson County Humane Society got anonymous complaints.

"About the care of the dogs and the puppies. Basically what it all boils down to the housing and condition of them physically," said Lowrance Gibson with the Obion County Humane Society.

Most of the puppies have some of the classic signs of abuse. One even had scald marks from sitting in urine for hours at a time.

Some of the dogs sell for thousands of dollars; French bulldogs, King Charles Spaniels, poodles, and cocker spaniels.

"The dogs basically show they've been in a wire pen environment. They have cuts on their feet, and signs of unsocialization," said Dr. Jon Martin.

Investigators said the dogs were so used to lying and standing in wire cages they got scared when a soft pad was put down for them.

This isn't the first time the people who own the dogs have faced charges.

"Took them to court and unfortunately we got pretrial diversion so it was just a misdemeanor," added Carol Feather with Dyersburg Humane Soceity.

Investigators are hoping tougher animal cruelty laws in Tennessee will make the criminal case they are building lead to a felony conviction this time.

The couple who own the dogs had not yet been charged.

The humane society says the fight is not over, they plan to met with investigators on Monday.