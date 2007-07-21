Woman shot and killed inside Memphis tattoo parlor

Memphis police need your help looking for the people who shot and killed a woman Saturday at TopShelf Tattoo Parlor on Summer.

Police are not sure whether robbery was the motive but they said they are looking for two people in connection with this homicide.

Friends stopped by Sunday to pay their respect to ChiAnne Gast, a wife and mother of two young children.

Friends describe the tattoo artist as lively, energetic and loving.

Memphis police said they got the call at 2:00 Saturday afternoon. The caller said TopShelf was being robbed.

When officers showed up, they found Gast inside shot. She later died at the hospital.

If you can help, call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

