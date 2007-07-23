Monday morning fire heavily damages Dyersburg fabrics plant

Firefighters responded to a blaze Monday morning at the former Dyersburg Fabrics plant in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Officials said the building began smoking overnight, becoming fully engulfed in flames later Monday morning.

Video from Chopper 5 showed much of the building was destroyed by the blaze.

