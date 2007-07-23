Monday night on WMC ACTION NEWS 5

Memphis police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in North Raleigh on Sunday night. Police found the three victims, whose ages were not given, in the 3600 block of Bluff Wood Drive at about 8:48 p.m. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third victim is listed as non-critical. We have a crew on the scene. This is a developing story; stay tuned for more details. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.