Wednesday night on WMC ACTION NEWS 5 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Wednesday night on WMC ACTION NEWS 5

7:00PM THE BLACKLIST

8:00PM LAW & ORDER: SVU

9:00PM CHICAGO PD

10:00PM WMC ACTION NEWS 5 AT 10PM

10:35PM TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

11:35PM LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

12:35AM LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY

Powered by Frankly