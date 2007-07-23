Wednesday night on WMC ACTION NEWS 5

Two weeks before the shooting, travel records show Marilou Danley, who lived in Memphis between 1991 and 2007, left the country using her Australian passport to travel to her home country of the Philippines.More >>
Two weeks before the shooting, travel records show Marilou Danley, who lived in Memphis between 1991 and 2007, left the country using her Australian passport to travel to her home country of the Philippines.More >>
We dodged the damage of Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria but super storms like those leave behind one potential problem: flooded vehicles.More >>
We dodged the damage of Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria but super storms like those leave behind one potential problem: flooded vehicles.More >>
A mother and son were charged after allegedly chasing a teenager into a swimming pool and watching him drown.More >>
A mother and son were charged after allegedly chasing a teenager into a swimming pool and watching him drown.More >>
Memphis police is working a shooting where one male was struck.More >>
Memphis police is working a shooting where one male was struck.More >>
An escaped inmate from Coahoma County was captured in Horn Lake, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.More >>
An escaped inmate from Coahoma County was captured in Horn Lake, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
The footage shows officers telling people to get down as police try to figure out where the rounds are coming from in Las Vegas.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.More >>
Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.More >>