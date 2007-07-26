Conscious sedation: The "chill pill" that takes the fear out of going to the dentist

Everyone can benefit from sedation dentistry. Over 25 million Americans have some level of anxiety when it comes to going to the dentist. But for many, it is more than being afraid. Some of our patients have had a traumatic experience in a dental chair, while others come from a painful past. But regardless of your personal history, we are here to help. We understand that your fears may have kept you from a dentist, but there is no need to feel embarrassed. We are not here to judge you; we are here to help you and encourage you so that you can have the confidence that a beautiful smile can bring. Imagine not being afraid to go the dentist and being able to complete all your dental care in one appointment! Sedation dentistry can change your life - ask us for more details.