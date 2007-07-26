Meet Dr. Clark - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Meet Dr. Clark

Dr. Clark is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry.  He is married and a father of five.  Dr. Clark volunteers his time to many organizations and frequently travels on missionary trips all around the world.  He initiated the first annual charity event in Memphis "Dentistry with a Heart" in April 2006.  "Dentistry with a Heart" is a cooperative effort with other local dentists to provide free dental care to those in need.  Dr. Clark and his team devote hundreds of hours every year to continuing education.  This continuing education keeps him and his team on top of technology and techniques that translate to the best dental care anywhere in the world.

Memberships:

  • American Dental Association
  • Tennessee Dental Association
  • Memphis Dental Society
  • American Orthodontic Society
  • American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry
  • Doctors of Conscious Sedation
Academy of General Dentistry
