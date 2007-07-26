Meet Dr. Clark

Dr. Clark is a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. He is married and a father of five. Dr. Clark volunteers his time to many organizations and frequently travels on missionary trips all around the world. He initiated the first annual charity event in Memphis "Dentistry with a Heart" in April 2006. "Dentistry with a Heart" is a cooperative effort with other local dentists to provide free dental care to those in need. Dr. Clark and his team devote hundreds of hours every year to continuing education. This continuing education keeps him and his team on top of technology and techniques that translate to the best dental care anywhere in the world.

Memberships:

American Dental Association

Tennessee Dental Association

Memphis Dental Society

American Orthodontic Society

American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

Doctors of Conscious Sedation

Academy of General Dentistry