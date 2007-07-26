Our Office is Designed with You in Mind

FOR YOUR COMFORT

Our office has been designed with the comforts and care we know our patients deserve and want. You will be treated with the utmost respect. You will begin to develop a professional relationship with our staff. The technology we have available will not only impress you, but it was selected with your care in mind.

Refreshments

Lip conditioner

Cozy blankets

TV/DVD Movie Selection

Music/IPOD Music Selection

Digital x-ray

Intra-Oral Camera

Air Abrasion

Sedation Dentistry