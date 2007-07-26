Laura Davis Aaron - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - MAYOR

Laura Davis Aaron

Age:
N/A

Education:
Draughons Business College; Shelby State Community College

Occupation:
Runs the “All My Children Youth Production," teaching children business skills

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
901-725-1115

