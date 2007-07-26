Wanda M. Halbert - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 4

Wanda M. Halbert

Age:
N/A

Education:
State Technical Institute at Memphis; University of Memphis 

Occupation:
FedEx

Previous Political Experience:
Board Member - Memphis City Schools

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

