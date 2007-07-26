Johnny Hatcher, Jr. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 4

Johnny Hatcher, Jr.

Age:
N/A

Education:
Howard University

Occupation:
Certified Accountant and Insurance Executive 

Previous Political Experience:
Candidate for Shelby County Commission and Memphis Charter Commission in 2006; 2004 Tennessee State Senate nominee

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
jhatcherhfm@cs.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-525-2801

