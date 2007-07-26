Carol Chumney - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - MAYOR

Carol Chumney

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Memphis School of Law

Occupation:
Attorney

Previous Political Experience:
Memphis City Council, Tennessee House of Representatives

Campaign Website:
www.carolchumney.com

Campaign Email Address:
charles@carolchumney.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-454-4055

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly