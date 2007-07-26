Willie Herenton (Incumbent) - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - MAYOR

Willie Herenton (Incumbent)

Age:
67

Education:
Le Moyne-Owen College, University of Memphis, Southern Illinois University

Occupation:
Mayor of Memphis 

Previous Political Experience:
Superintendant of Memphis City Schools

Campaign Website:
http://www.herentonformayor07.com/ 

Campaign Email Address:
http://www.herentonformayor07.com/contact.asp

Campaign Phone Number:
901-681-2143 or 901-942-4399

