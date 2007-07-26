Richard Parks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 5

Richard Parks

Age:
54

Education:
Juris Doctor (1988) and Bachelor of Art (American Government) 1984, Memphis State University; Bishop Byrne H.S. 1971, Memphis, TN 

Occupation:
Attorney 

Previous Political Experience:
Deputy Shelby County Criminal Court Judicial Clerk, Legislative Aide- TN General Assembly; Opposed public financing of FedExForum, and the interstate highway though Shelby Farms; supported establishment of present Memphis Charter Commission

Campaign Website:
www.myspace.com/parksforall

Campaign Email Address:
freeparks@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-324-8356

