Roosevelt Jamison - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - MAYOR

Roosevelt Jamison

Age:
49

Education:
Mary Holmes College

Occupation:
Retired from U.S. Military in 2000

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
rjj23@mindspring.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-485-1648

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly