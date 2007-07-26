Kerry Rogers - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 5

Kerry Rogers

Age:
42

Education:
N/A

Occupation:
Federal Officer, Transportation Security Administration 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
http://www.myspace.com/rogersforcouncil

Campaign Email Address:
rogersforcouncil@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

