Bill McAllister - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - MAYOR

Bill McAllister

Age:
47

Education:
B.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science 

Occupation:
Senior Systems Network Engineer 

Previous Political Experience:
Assisted with several other local candidate campaigns in the Memphis area.

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
reformer64@hotmail.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-826-4604

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly