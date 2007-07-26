Bob Schreiber - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 5

Bob Schreiber

Age:
67

Education:
PhD

Occupation:
Vice President, Investments - UBS Financial Services

Previous Political Experience:
Founder and Chairman of board of two 501 (c)(3) organizations

Campaign Website:
www.bobfordistrict5.com  

Campaign Email Address:
http://www.bobfordistrict5.com/contact.php

Campaign Phone Number:
(901) 767-2137

