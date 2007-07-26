Jim Strickland - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 5

Jim Strickland

Age:
42

Education:
University of Memphis 

Occupation:
Lawyer

Previous Political Experience:
Memphis/Shelby County Board of Adjustment

Campaign Website:
www.votejimstrickland.com

Campaign Email Address:
http://www.votejimstrickland.com/contact.html

Campaign Phone Number:
901-527-0255

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly