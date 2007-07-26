Sharon A. Webb - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - MAYOR

Sharon A. Webb

Age:
N/A

Education:
Jacksonville Theological Seminary

Occupation:
Founder & Senior Pastor- Life Changing Word Ministries World Center 

Previous Political Experience:
None

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
sharonwebbformayor@gmail.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

