John H. Willingham - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - MAYOR

John H. Willingham

Age:
75

Education:
University of Missouri

Occupation:
Former restaurant owner.  Sells specialty brand of BBQ sauce. 

Previous Political Experience:
Former Shelby County Commissioner

Campaign Website:
www.willingham4mayor.com

Campaign Email Address:
willingham4mayor@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-763-3050

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly