CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 6

Perry Bond

Age:
46

Education:
Shelby State Community College; University of Memphis

Occupation:
Employed with Applied Underwriters

Previous Political Experience:
Riverview Community Association; Candidate Memphis City Council District 6 in 1991, 1995, and 1999; Candidate for Memphis City School Board District 6 in 1992, 2004.

Campaign Website:
www.perrybondcouncilman.com 

Campaign Email Address:
info@perrybondcouncilman.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-218-9771

