CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 6

Charles Etta Chavez

Age:
64

Education:
Spelman College, University of Memphis 

Occupation:
Retired from Memphis City Schools and Tunica County Schools.  Owner, WCHFM Consultants

Previous Political Experience:
None

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

