Jesse Chism - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 6

Jesse Chism

Age:
27

Education:
Overton High School; University of Memphis; Morehouse College 

Occupation:
Founder and president- C&D Construction Consultants

Previous Political Experience:
None

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

