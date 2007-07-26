Philmore Epps, Jr. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 6

Philmore Epps, Jr.

Age:
64

Education:
LeMoyne-Owen College, University of Memphis, Southwest Tennessee Community College 

Occupation:
Terminal Yardmaster, Norfolk Southern Railroad 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

