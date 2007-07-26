Edmund Ford, Jr. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 6

Edmund Ford, Jr.

Age:
27

Education:
Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University 

Occupation:
Teacher, Central High School 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.edmundfordjr.com

Campaign Email Address:
teamford@edmundfordjr.com

Campaign Phone Number:
(901) 396-1555

