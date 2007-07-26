Reginald Milton - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 6

Reginald Milton

Age:
46

Education:
LeMoyne-Owen, University of Memphis

Occupation:
Executive Director, South Memphis Alliance, Inc

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

