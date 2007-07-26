Ed Vaughn - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 6

Ed Vaughn

Age:
54

Education:
Northwestern University, LeMoyne-Owen College 

Occupation:
Scientist-trainer, Schering-Plough

Previous Political Experience:
Ran for Memphis School board in 2000 and 2006, appointed school board member in 2000

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly