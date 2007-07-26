Veronica Sherfield Castillo - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 7

Veronica Sherfield Castillo

Age:
45

Education:
Southwest Tennessee Community College

Occupation:
Registered Nurse, Shelby County Jail 

Previous Political Experience:
Member of the 100 Black Women (Memphis Chapter); Former Board Member of Bethany Home for Teen Mothers, Member of the National Nurses Organizing Committee for Health Care Reform.

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
veca38@aol.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

