CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 7

Barbara Swearengen Holt-Ware

Age:
68

Education:
Southwest Tennessee Community College, LeMoyne-Owen College

Occupation:
Retired, U.S. Postal Service

Previous Political Experience:
Has served on Memphis City Council since 1994

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

