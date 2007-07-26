Preston Poindexter - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 7

Preston Poindexter

Age:
51

Education:
Southwest Tennessee Community College, Christian Brothers University

Occupation:
Senior Pastor, Chief Cornerstone Church 

Previous Political Experience:
Department of Labor Faith-Based Initiative, Lighthouse Career Path Center

Campaign Website:
http://www.prestonpoindexter.com/ 

Campaign Email Address:
http://www.prestonpoindexter.com/3/contactus.htm

Campaign Phone Number:
901-357-5077

