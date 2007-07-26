Derek D. Richardson - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 7

Derek D. Richardson

Age:
26

Education:
attended Southwest Tennessee Community College

Occupation:
Operation Manager, W R Community Services 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.derekrichardson07.com 

Campaign Email Address:
derek@derekrichardson07.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

