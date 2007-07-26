Joe Brown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 1

Joe Brown

Age:
N/A

Education:
Tennessee State University; University of Memphis

Occupation:
Founder, president, and CEO of Empire Incorporated

Previous Political Experience:
Member of Memphis City Council since 1998

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

