CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 1

Ian L. Randolph

Age:
39

Education:
University Of Memphis, The American College 

Occupation:
Financial Advisor- Ameriprise Financial 

Previous Political Experience:
Ran for Tennessee State Senate during 2005 special election

Campaign Website:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZvU5ij57vM

Campaign Email Address:
ianrndlph@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-312-5093

