Tiffany L. Lowe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 1

Tiffany L. Lowe

Age:
33

Education:
Capella University; University of Memphis; LeMoyne-Owen College; Hebrew University 

Occupation:
Social Work Consultant

Previous Political Experience:
Ran for Memphis City Council versus Tom Marshall in 2003.

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
tiffylowe@hotmail.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-315-7555 or 901-503-8950

