CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 2

Henry Hooper (Incumbent)

Age:
N/A

Education:
University of Memphis

Occupation:
Retired.  Former member of the U.S. Secret Service.

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.henryhooper.com  

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

