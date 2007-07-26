W. B. Bates, II - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 1

W. B. Bates, II

Age:
34

Education:
University of Memphis 

Occupation:
Chair, Criminal Justice Studies - Remington College 

Previous Political Experience:
Ran for Memphis City Council in 2003

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
voteforbatesii@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

