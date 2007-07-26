COPY-Michael O. Hollowell

Age:
N/A
Education:
N/A
Occupation:
N/A
Previous Political Experience:
N/A
Campaign Website:
N/A
Campaign Email Address:
N/A
Campaign Phone Number:
N/A
To submit information about your campaign, click here.
A cold front is slowly making its way toward the Mid-South and moving into a moisture-rich environment.More >>
A cold front is slowly making its way toward the Mid-South and moving into a moisture-rich environment.More >>
Panola County has big plans for the town of Sardis, Mississippi. And the man who would like to make that happen is Greg Davis, former Mayor of Southaven.More >>
Panola County has big plans for the town of Sardis, Mississippi. And the man who would like to make that happen is Greg Davis, former Mayor of Southaven.More >>
Memphis police officers said they have been working on plans to handle traffic and safety for MLK50 since January 1.More >>
Memphis police officers said they have been working on plans to handle traffic and safety for MLK50 since January 1.More >>
After 70 years, the citizenship question will be back on the U.S. Census. In 2020, you will be asked if you are a U.S. citizen and that could create an issue when it comes to accurate data reporting for Memphis and the Mid-South.More >>
After 70 years, the citizenship question will be back on the U.S. Census. In 2020, you will be asked if you are a U.S. citizen and that could create an issue when it comes to accurate data reporting for Memphis and the Mid-South.More >>
A person is dead following a car crash in Memphis on Tuesday.More >>
A person is dead following a car crash in Memphis on Tuesday.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
LFR Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night.More >>
LFR Division Chief Steve Holland confirms that there was an explosion at a house in Tech Terrace Tuesday night.More >>