Matthew Jordan - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 2

Matthew Jordan

Age:
N/A

Education:
N/A

Occupation:
Retired Memphis Police Officer, Bishop for New Day Church International 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
901-644-4529

To submit information about your campaign, click here.

Powered by Frankly