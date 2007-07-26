Jerry Benya - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 1

Jerry Benya

Age:
N/A

Education:
Mid-America Theological Seminary 

Occupation:
Impact Ministries

Previous Political Experience:
Candidate for Memphis City Council in 1998, Memphis Landmarks Commission- 1999-2004

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
N/A

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

