Derrick Lanois - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 2

Derrick Lanois

Age:
31

Education:
PHD Candidate, Graduating in May 2008

Occupation:
Educator/Currently a Dissertation Fellow for the Southern Regional Educational Board 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
web.mac.com/dlphd  

Campaign Email Address:
dlanois1@gmail.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

