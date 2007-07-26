Keith Ferguson - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 1

Keith Ferguson

Age:
37

Education:
Three Rivers Community College; Liberty University, University of Memphis

Occupation:
Memphis City Schools; former radio talk show host

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
N/A

Campaign Email Address:
fergusonforcitycouncil@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number:
N/A

