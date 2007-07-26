George Monger - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CANDIDATE - CITY COUNCIL DIST. 8, POS. 2

George Monger

Age:
18

Education:
High School Graduate 

Occupation:
Mortgage Broker 

Previous Political Experience:
N/A

Campaign Website:
www.mongerformemphis.com 

Campaign Email Address:
gcmonger@yahoo.com

Campaign Phone Number:
901-239-8945

